Hong Kong Stocks Open Slightly Higher

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 08:30 AM

Hong Kong stocks open slightly higher

Hong Kong, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks started Wednesday on a positive note after a two-day drop but investors continued to worry about the outlook for China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.

58 percent, or 147.31 points, to 25,675.16.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.08 percent, or 2.41 points, to 2,927.75, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.20 percent, or 3.17 points, to 1,622.39.

