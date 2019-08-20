UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Open Slightly Lower

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 09:30 AM

Hong Kong stocks open slightly lower

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks edged down in the first few minutes of trade Tuesday as profit-takers stepped in following four days of healthy gains.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.13 percent, or 35.

30 points, to 26,256.54 at the open.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.14 percent, or 4.02 points, to 2,879.08 but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.19 percent, or 3.01 points, to 1,574.98.

