Hong Kong stocks open with fresh losses

Hong Kong, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks started Monday on the back foot as geopolitical tensions continued to haunt investors after the US killed a top Iranian general, fanning fears of a new middle East conflict.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.44 percent, or 125.00 points, to 28,326.50.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.42 percent, or 12.88 points, to 3,070.91, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, shed 0.55 percent, or 9.60 points, to 1,751.25.