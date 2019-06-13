Hong Kong stocks open with further losses

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened with more losses Thursday, extending the previous day's sharp falls with the city on edge a day after violent protests.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.72 percent, or 196.

90 points to 27,111.56.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.14 percent, or 4.09 points, to 2,905.29 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.08 percent, or 1.25 points, to 1,527.15.