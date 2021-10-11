Hong Kong stocks open with gains

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Shares in Hong Kong rose at the open on Monday, extending last week's advance, led by a rally in tech firms, though traders remain on edge over the debt crisis at property giant Evergrande.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.30 percent, or 323.95 points, to 25,161.80.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.45 percent, or 16.07 points, to 3,608.24, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.09 percent, or 2.21 points, to 2,411.71.