Hong Kong stocks open with losses

Hong Kong, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks edged down in the first few minutes of business Wednesday as traders took their foot off the pedal following the previous day's rally.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.

32 percent, or 93.59 points, to 28,781.97.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.40 percent, or 12.11 points, to 3,031.83, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.28 percent, or 4.57 points, to 1,614.55.