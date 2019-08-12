UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Open With Losses

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 10:30 AM

Hong Kong stocks open with losses

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares edged down in the first few minutes of Monday after Donald Trump warned he might cancel planned China-US trade talks next month as relations between the two sides sour.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.

08 percent, or 21.18 points, to 25,918.12 at the open.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.26 percent, or 7.23 points, to 2,781.98 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.20 percent, or 3.03 points, to 1,482.89.

