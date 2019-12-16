Hong Kong stocks open with losses

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened lower Monday morning as investors await details of a partial trade pact agreed between China and the United States at the weekend.

The Hang Seng index eased 0.

57 percent, or 157.26 points, to 27,530.50.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.11 percent, or 3.29 points, to 2,970.97 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.32 percent, or 5.31 points, to 1,665.86.