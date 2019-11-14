UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Open With More Losses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 08:20 AM

Hong Kong stocks open with more losses

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks suffered fresh losses at the start of trade on Thursday morning following another day of violence in the city, which has been brought to a standstill in some areas by pro-democracy protesters.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.48 percent, or 127.23 points, to 26,444.23.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.13 percent, or 3.78 points, to open at 2,909.02, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was barely moved, inching down 0.23 points to 1,614.07.

