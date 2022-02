Hong Kong, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Hong Kong shares rallied out of the blocks Friday morning as investors returned from a three-day break to play catch-up with a strong advance across world markets this week.

The Hang Seng Index surged 2.48 percent, or 590.60 points, to 24,392.86.

Mainland Chinese markets are closed for a holiday.