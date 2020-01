(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks tanked more than three percent at the start of trade Wednesday as investors returned from the Lunar New Year break with markets panicked by the spread of a deadly virus.

The Hang Seng index dived 3.03 percent, or 848.10 points, to start the day at 27,101.54.

Chinese markets were still closed for the holidays.