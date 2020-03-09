Hong Kong stocks plunge 3.8% at open

Hong Kong, China, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks plunged at the start of trade Monday, with energy firms battered by a crash in oil prices, while coronavirus fears continue to hammer sentiment.

The Hang Seng Index fell 3.87 percent, or 1,012.60 points, to 25,134.02.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dived 1.56 percent, or 47.33 points, to 2,987.18 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, shed 1.66 percent, or 31.82 points, to 1,883.35.