Hong Kong stocks plunge at open

Hong Kong, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Hong Kong stocks dived in the first few minutes of trade Monday morning as Asian markets started the week with another sharp sell-off fuelled by fears about the impact of the Ukraine war on the world economy.

The Hang Seng Index fell 2.72 percent, or 596.39 points, to 21,308.90.

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.26 percent, or 9.09 points, to 3,438.56, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 0.53 percent, or 11.95 points, to 2,252.70.