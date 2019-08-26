UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Plunge More Than 3% At Open

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 13 seconds ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 11:00 AM

Hong Kong stocks plunge more than 3% at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks dived more than three percent in the first few minutes of business Monday after Donald Trump ramped up his trade row with China, while the city was hit by fresh violent protests over the weekend.

The Hang Seng Index dived 3.27 percent, or 857.33 points, to 25,322.00 at the open.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index sank 1.60 percent, or 46.41 points, to 2,851.02 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, shed 1.96 percent, or 30.87 points, to 1,547.83.

