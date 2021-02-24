Hong Kong stocks plunge more than 3% in afternoon

Hong Kong stocks plunged more than three percent in Wednesday's afternoon trade, hit by worries about inflation and after the city's financial secretary announced plans to hike the duty on equity trades for the first time in almost three decades

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks plunged more than three percent in Wednesday's afternoon trade, hit by worries about inflation and after the city's financial secretary announced plans to hike the duty on equity trades for the first time in almost three decades.

The Hang Seng Index shed 3.10 percent, or 950.67 points, to 29,681.97.