UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Plunge More Than 3% In Afternoon

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 12:44 PM

Hong Kong stocks plunge more than 3% in afternoon

Hong Kong stocks plunged more than three percent in Wednesday's afternoon trade, hit by worries about inflation and after the city's financial secretary announced plans to hike the duty on equity trades for the first time in almost three decades

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks plunged more than three percent in Wednesday's afternoon trade, hit by worries about inflation and after the city's financial secretary announced plans to hike the duty on equity trades for the first time in almost three decades.

The Hang Seng Index shed 3.10 percent, or 950.67 points, to 29,681.97.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Hong Kong Stocks

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Kuwaiti Emir on National ..

2 minutes ago

Culture Summit Abu Dhabi announces new theme

2 minutes ago

Burcu Kiratli ties knot with Sinan Akcil

18 minutes ago

 

21 minutes ago

China, Singapore to conduct joint naval drill

3 minutes ago

Audition for "Talent Hunt" programme at PNCA on Fe ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.