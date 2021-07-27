Hong Kong stocks plunge more than 3% in afternoon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares plunged more than three percent Tuesday, extending the previous day's hefty losses on worries about a regulatory crackdown by China on a range of industries including private education and technology.

The Hang Seng Index tumbled 3.66 percent, or 957.35 points, to 25,234.97 -- having lost more than four percent Monday.

