Hong Kong Stocks Plunge On Worst Day Since 1997
Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2025 | 08:19 PM
Shares in Hong Kong plummeted more than 13 percent on Monday, their worst day in almost three decades as China's retaliation against US President Donald Trump's tariffs ramped up a trade war and fuelled recession fears
The Hang Seng Index ended down 13.22 percent, or 3,021.51 points, to 19,828.
30 -- its heftiest drop since 1997 during the Asian financial crisis -- while the Shanghai Composite Index shed 7.34 percent, or 245.43 points, to 3,096.58.
The sharp selloff came amid a collapse in Asian markets after China said late Friday it would impose retaliatory levies of 34 percent on all US goods from April 10.
The announcement followed the US president's unveiling of sweeping tariffs against trading partners for what he says is years of being ripped off, and claims that governments were lining up to cut deals with Washington.
