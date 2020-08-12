UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Post Fresh Gains

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 02:16 PM

Hong Kong shares closed with healthy gains Wednesday, with airlines boosted by a report saying transfer flights through the city to China could resume soon

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares closed with healthy gains Wednesday, with airlines boosted by a report saying transfer flights through the city to China could resume soon.

The Hang Seng Index added 1.

42 percent, or 353.34 points, to 25,244.02.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.63 percent, or 21.02 points, to 3,319.27, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 1.26 percent, or 28.34 points, to 2,215.11.

