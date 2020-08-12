Hong Kong stocks post fresh gains

Hong Kong shares closed with healthy gains Wednesday, with airlines boosted by a report saying transfer flights through the city to China could resume soon

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares closed with healthy gains Wednesday, with airlines boosted by a report saying transfer flights through the city to China could resume soon.

The Hang Seng Index added 1.

42 percent, or 353.34 points, to 25,244.02.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.63 percent, or 21.02 points, to 3,319.27, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 1.26 percent, or 28.34 points, to 2,215.11.