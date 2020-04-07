UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Post More Gains

Tue 07th April 2020 | 02:10 PM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks enjoyed another healthy rally Tuesday, in line with an Asia-wide advance and following a surge on Wall Street, with traders cheered by signs the rate of coronavirus infections is slowing.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 2.12 percent, or 504.17 points, to 24,253.29.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.05 percent, or 56.78 points, to 2,820.76, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 3.18 percent, or 53.80 points, to 1,743.37.

