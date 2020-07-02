Hong Kong stocks post strong gains

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong stocks soared Thursday, in line with a global advance on hopes for a virus vaccine

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 )

The Hang Seng Index climbed 2.85 percent, or 697.00 points, to 25,124.19.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 2.13 percent, or 64.59 points, to 3,090.57 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 1.25 percent, or 24.94 points, to 2,016.05.