Hong Kong Stocks Post Strong Gains
Thu 02nd July 2020 | 02:25 PM
Hong Kong stocks soared Thursday, in line with a global advance on hopes for a virus vaccine
The Hang Seng Index climbed 2.85 percent, or 697.00 points, to 25,124.19.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 2.13 percent, or 64.59 points, to 3,090.57 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 1.25 percent, or 24.94 points, to 2,016.05.