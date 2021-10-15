UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Stocks Rally At Open

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 09:00 AM

Hong Kong stocks rally at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares rose at the start of trade Friday morning as investors returned from two days off to play catch-up with a rally across world markets sparked by a positive start to the corporate earnings season.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.90 percent, or 224.46 points, to 25,187.05.

The Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.18 percent, or 6.29 points, to 3,551.99, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.35 percent, or 8.50 points, to 2,390.76.

