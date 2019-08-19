Hong Kong stocks rally at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks jumped more than one percent in the first few minutes of Monday's business, boosted by fresh hopes for trade talks between China and the United States.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.

01 percent, or 260.58 points, to 25,994.80 at the open.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.41 percent, or 11.70 points, to 2,835.52, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 1.10 percent, or 16.84 points, to 1,542.32.