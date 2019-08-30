UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Rally At Open

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 09:40 AM

Hong Kong stocks rally at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks climbed more than one percent in the first few minutes of Friday morning after China said it would hold off retaliating against the latest US tariffs, while Donald Trump said the two sides would hold talks.

The Hang Seng Index rallied 1.20 percent, or 308.14 points, to 26,011.64 at the open.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.57 percent, or 16.46 points, to 2,907.38 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.51 percent, or 8.18 points, to 1,599.26.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Trump Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks

Recent Stories

UAE issues statement on developments in Yemen

8 hours ago

First Emirati astronaut to face final exam tomorro ..

9 hours ago

Osaka cruises into third round at US Open

10 hours ago

US Sanctions Jammal Trust Bank for Providing Finan ..

10 hours ago

Ramesh Kumar asks Opposition to play effective rol ..

10 hours ago

UAE's Etihad Airways Bans MacBook Pros in Checked ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.