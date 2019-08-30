Hong Kong stocks rally at open

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks climbed more than one percent in the first few minutes of Friday morning after China said it would hold off retaliating against the latest US tariffs, while Donald Trump said the two sides would hold talks.

The Hang Seng Index rallied 1.20 percent, or 308.14 points, to 26,011.64 at the open.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.57 percent, or 16.46 points, to 2,907.38 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.51 percent, or 8.18 points, to 1,599.26.