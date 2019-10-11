Hong Kong stocks rally at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares kicked off Friday with gains of more than one percent on growing optimism about China-US trade talks, with Donald Trump hailing their progress.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.

08 percent, or 278.89 points, to 25,986.82.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.24 percent, or 7.11 points, to 2,954.82 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.18 percent, or 3.02 points, to 1634.86.