Hong Kong stocks rally at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares opened with more gains Tuesday on growing optimism that China and the United States will soon announce a partial trade agreement, while Chinese online retail giant Alibaba surged more than six percent on its debut.

The Hang Seng index added 0.71 percent, or 190.86 points, to 27,183.90.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.22 percent, or 6.35 points, to 2,912.52 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.24 percent, or 3.89 points, to 1,604.34.