UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Rally At Open

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 12:28 PM

Hong Kong stocks rally at open

Hong Kong stocks kicked off Tuesday on a strong note following a positive lead from Wall Street, with investors buoyed by government and central bank pledges to support the global economy through the coronavirus crisis

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ):Hong Kong stocks kicked off Tuesday on a strong note following a positive lead from Wall Street, with investors buoyed by government and central bank pledges to support the global economy through the coronavirus crisis.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.89 percent, or 438.16 points, to 23,613.27.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.73 percent, or 20.09 points, to 2,767.31 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was up 0.93 percent, or 15.35 points, at 1,672.90.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Bank Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Lead Stocks From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Private hostel offered for isolation center in Dir ..

10 minutes ago

US dollar gains 61 paisa rise against Rupee

20 minutes ago

Tokyo shares close down in seesaw trade

13 minutes ago

Asia virus latest: World Bank poverty warning, Chi ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 23 deaths and 1866 Coronavirus ca ..

1 hour ago

ADB supports China Gas to ensure uninterrupted gas ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.