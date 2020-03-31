Hong Kong Stocks Rally At Open
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 12:28 PM
Hong Kong stocks kicked off Tuesday on a strong note following a positive lead from Wall Street, with investors buoyed by government and central bank pledges to support the global economy through the coronavirus crisis
Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ):Hong Kong stocks kicked off Tuesday on a strong note following a positive lead from Wall Street, with investors buoyed by government and central bank pledges to support the global economy through the coronavirus crisis.
The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.89 percent, or 438.16 points, to 23,613.27.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.73 percent, or 20.09 points, to 2,767.31 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was up 0.93 percent, or 15.35 points, at 1,672.90.