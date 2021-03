(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished Tuesday's morning session sharply higher a day after suffering hefty losses, though investors remain concerned a global recovery will lead to a spike in inflation that will force central banks to hike interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.35 percent, or 384.09 points, to 28,924.92.