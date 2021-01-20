UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Rally, Ma Appearance Boosts Alibaba

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 01:36 PM

Hong Kong stocks rally, Ma appearance boosts Alibaba

Hong Kong stocks continued their healthy advances Wednesday as market heavyweight Alibaba soared on the back of founder Jack Ma's first public appearance in more than two months

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks continued their healthy advances Wednesday as market heavyweight Alibaba soared on the back of founder Jack Ma's first public appearance in more than two months.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.

08 percent, or 320.19 points, to 29,962.47.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.47 percent, or 16.71 points, to 3,583.09, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 1.43 percent, or 33.90 points, to 2,412.56.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks Market

Recent Stories

Biden to be sworn in as 46th US president, ending ..

23 seconds ago

Uzbekistan May Soon Certify Russia's Sputnik V Vac ..

25 seconds ago

Contractor, two officials pleads guilty to financi ..

19 minutes ago

Anis Ahmed Dasti posted as Deputy Secretary at Gov ..

19 minutes ago

Covid-19 claims two lives in Faisalabad

22 minutes ago

Trump planning on forming new political party: rep ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.