Hong Kong stocks rally, Ma appearance boosts Alibaba

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks continued their healthy advances Wednesday as market heavyweight Alibaba soared on the back of founder Jack Ma's first public appearance in more than two months.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.

08 percent, or 320.19 points, to 29,962.47.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.47 percent, or 16.71 points, to 3,583.09, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 1.43 percent, or 33.90 points, to 2,412.56.