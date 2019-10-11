Hong Kong stocks rally more than 2% on trade hopes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks surged more than two percent Friday on optimism over China-US trade talks, while energy firms were boosted by a spike in oil prices after an Iranian tanker was hit by a double explosion in the Gulf.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 2.34 percent, or 600.51 points, to 26,308.44.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.88 percent, or 25.95points, to 2,973.66, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stockson China's second exchange, climbed 0.31 percent, or 5.12 points, to 1,636.96.