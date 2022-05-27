UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Stocks Rally More Than 3% On Tech Surge

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Hong Kong stocks rally more than 3% on tech surge

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Hong Kong shares rallied more than three percent Friday morning thanks to a surge in tech firms after strong earnings giants Alibaba and Baidu.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 3.09 percent, or 621.07 points, to 20,737.27.

Traders were on course for a strong end to the week thanks to a more than 12 percent advance in ecommerce giant Alibaba and search engine Baidu's 15 percent surge.

The two firms posted forecast-busting sales growth, easing concerns about the impact of Covid lockdowns and inflation on tech firms' bottom lines.

The news boosted other tech firms in Hong Kong, with JD.com and Meituan up more than five percent, while Tencent was up more than three percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Hong Kong

Recent Stories

Moscow Appreciates Objective Stance of Arab Countr ..

Moscow Appreciates Objective Stance of Arab Countries on Ukraine - Lavrov

7 hours ago
 CPO reviews crime situation

CPO reviews crime situation

7 hours ago
 PML-N govt to complete constitutional tenure at an ..

PML-N govt to complete constitutional tenure at any cost: Ahsan Iqbal

7 hours ago
 WHO Registers 200 Monkeypox Cases, Suspects Anothe ..

WHO Registers 200 Monkeypox Cases, Suspects Another 100 in More Than 20 Countrie ..

7 hours ago
 CPO presented certificate of appreciation, cash pr ..

CPO presented certificate of appreciation, cash prize to constable

7 hours ago
 Govt decides to take legal action against KP CM un ..

Govt decides to take legal action against KP CM unconstitutional move: Sana Ulla ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.