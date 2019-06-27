UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Rally More Than One Percent 27 June 2019

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 01:56 PM

Hong Kong stocks rally more than one percent 27 June 2019

Hong Kong jumped more than one percent Thursday as investors await the key meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at the weekend, hoping for progress on resolving their trade war

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Hong Kong jumped more than one percent Thursday as investors await the key meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at the weekend, hoping for progress on resolving their trade war.

The Hang Seng Index added 1.

42 percent, or 399.44 points, to 28,621.42.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.69 percent, or 20.51 points, at 2,996.79 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, climbed 1.09 percent, or 17.05 points, to 1,577.56.

