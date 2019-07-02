UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Rally On China-US Trade Talks Renewal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 02:00 PM

Hong Kong stocks finished with healthy gains Tuesday as investors welcomed the resumption of China-US trade talks and brushed off violent demonstrations that hit the city overnigh

Hong Kong stocks finished with healthy gains Tuesday as investors welcomed the resumption of China-US trade talks and brushed off violent demonstrations that hit the city overnight.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.

17 percent, or 332.94 points, to 28,875.56.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was marginally lower, inching down 0.96 points to 3,043.94, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged up 0.16 percent, or 2.57 points, to 1,619.12.

