UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Rally On Rate Cut Optimism

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 02:43 PM

Hong Kong stocks rally on rate cut optimism

Hong Kong stocks jumped on Thursday, tracking a global advance after congressional testimony by the head of the Federal Reserve all but confirmed the bank will cut interest rates at the end of the month

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ):Hong Kong stocks jumped on Thursday, tracking a global advance after congressional testimony by the head of the Federal Reserve all but confirmed the bank will cut interest rates at the end of the month.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.81 percent, or 227.11 points, to 28,431.80.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.08 percent, or 2.46 points, to 2,917.76, but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.13 percent, or 1.94 points, to 1,548.93.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Bank Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks All

Recent Stories

Australia win toss, choose to bat first against En ..

12 minutes ago

Eight faint after consuming toxic milk in Faisalab ..

4 minutes ago

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) rescues ..

4 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

4 minutes ago

Russian Upper House's Committee on Defense, Securi ..

4 minutes ago

Six tourists killed in storms in Greece

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.