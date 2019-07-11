Hong Kong stocks rally on rate cut optimism

Hong Kong stocks jumped on Thursday, tracking a global advance after congressional testimony by the head of the Federal Reserve all but confirmed the bank will cut interest rates at the end of the month

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ):Hong Kong stocks jumped on Thursday, tracking a global advance after congressional testimony by the head of the Federal Reserve all but confirmed the bank will cut interest rates at the end of the month.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.81 percent, or 227.11 points, to 28,431.80.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.08 percent, or 2.46 points, to 2,917.76, but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.13 percent, or 1.94 points, to 1,548.93.