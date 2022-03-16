UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Stocks Rebound More Than 3% In Morning Trade

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2022 | 08:10 AM

Hong Kong stocks rebound more than 3% in morning trade

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Hong Kong stocks rallied more than three percent in the morning session Wednesday, led by a surge in bargain-buying of tech titans after a painful rout in the previous two days.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 3.05 percent, or 561.11 points, to 18,976.19.

Investors moved in to pick up beaten-down markets heavyweights including Alibaba, JD.

com and Tencent, which have seen their valuations slashed owing to concerns about regulatory crackdowns by China as well as US authorities.

News that the southern Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen had been put into lockdown to fight a Covid outbreak compounded the crisis for the sector.

Worries about possible US sanctions if China were to help Russia in its war with Ukraine also helped fuel the selling.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia China Shenzhen Hong Kong Hub Stocks Market

Recent Stories

US says it has no indication that India's missile ..

US says it has no indication that India's missile incident was anything other th ..

8 hours ago
 Qureshi speaks with Belarusian FM; discusses ongoi ..

Qureshi speaks with Belarusian FM; discusses ongoing Russia-Ukraine talks

8 hours ago
 Fact Finding Committee releases report to evaluate ..

Fact Finding Committee releases report to evaluate reasons of suicide cases in T ..

8 hours ago
 Anti-harassment committees set up in 17 department ..

Anti-harassment committees set up in 17 departments of Balochistan: Dr Buledi

9 hours ago
 Eriksen returns to Danish squad after cardiac arre ..

Eriksen returns to Danish squad after cardiac arrest

9 hours ago
 Punjab to get benefits from Malaysian experts on m ..

Punjab to get benefits from Malaysian experts on midwifery, nursing: Dr Yasmin R ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>