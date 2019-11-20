Hong Kong stocks retreat at open

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks started on the back foot Wednesday following two days of big gains and as investors get jittery over the lack of solid news on the China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.

58 percent, or 157.01 points, to 26,936.79.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.20 percent, or 5.88 points, to 2,928.11 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was marginally lower, dipping 0.74 points to 1,646.06.