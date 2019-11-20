UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Retreat At Open

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 09:30 AM

Hong Kong stocks retreat at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks started on the back foot Wednesday following two days of big gains and as investors get jittery over the lack of solid news on the China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.

58 percent, or 157.01 points, to 26,936.79.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.20 percent, or 5.88 points, to 2,928.11 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was marginally lower, dipping 0.74 points to 1,646.06.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 minutes ago

UAE Armed Forces to buy two GlobalEye aircraft, th ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolences of world le ..

8 hours ago

Second Knowledge Summit Foresight Rport and 2019 G ..

9 hours ago

UAE Consul-General plants Ghaf tree in Barcelona t ..

9 hours ago

People have full confidence in leadership of Imran ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.