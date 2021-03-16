Hong Kong stocks rise at open

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares opened with another gain Tuesday morning following another strong performance on Wall Street, where recovery optimism trumped lingering inflation worries.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.

70 percent, or 203.06 points to 29,036.82.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.14 percent, or 4.71 points to 3,424.65, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.32 percent, or 7.00 points to 2,179.94.