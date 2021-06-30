Hong Kong stocks rise at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks kicked off Wednesday morning on a positive note following another positive lead from Wall Street as recovery optimism trumped fresh fears over new virus spikes.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.

39 percent, or 113.80 points, to 29,107.90.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 0.55 points to 3,572.62, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.10 percent, or 2.39 points, to 2,443.65.