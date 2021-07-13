Hong Kong stocks rise at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks began Tuesday morning on the front foot, extending the previous day's gains as global markets resumed their upward trend after last week's volatility.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.

65 percent, or 178.79 points, to 27,694.03.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite index was barely moved, inching 0.25 points lower to 3,547.59, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged down 0.08 percent, or 1.99 points, to 2,483.16.