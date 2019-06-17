UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Rise At Open

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 36 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 08:50 AM

Hong Kong stocks rise at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened with gains on Monday morning after the city's government suspended plans to push through a controversial extradition law that had caused violent protests last week.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.49 percent, or 134.10 points to 27,252.45.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched down 0.05 percent, or 1.55 points, to 2,880.42, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, also dipped 0.05 percent, or 0.82 points, to 1,504.24.

