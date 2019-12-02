Hong Kong stocks rise at open

Hong Kong, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened on a positive note on Monday following data showing a rise in Chinese factory activity, which helped ease concerns about the world's number-two economy.

The Hang Seng index added 0.

51 percent, or 133.87 points, to 26,480.36.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.09 percent, or 2.47 points, to 2,874.45 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, put on 0.17 percent, or 2.77 points, to 1,595.87.