Hong Kong Stocks Rise At Open

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 07:00 AM

Hong Kong stocks rise at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares started slightly higher Thursday following a positive lead from Wall Street, with investors awaiting the release of Chinese economic growth data.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.

27 percent, or 67.82 points, to 25,549.40.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.15 percent, or 4.95 points, to 3,356.36, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange inched down 0.99 points to 2,260.81.

dan/jah

