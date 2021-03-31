UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Rise At Start Of Trade 31 March 2021

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 04:31 PM

Hong Kong stocks rise at start of trade 31 march 2021

Ong Kong stocks started Wednesday with more healthy gains, extending their rally into a fourth day, as data showed a forecast-beating increase in Chinese factory activity in March

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks started Wednesday with more healthy gains, extending their rally into a fourth day, as data showed a forecast-beating increase in Chinese factory activity in March.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.

79 percent, or 225.03 points, to 28,802.53.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.13 percent, or 4.47 points, to 3,452.21, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.12 percent, or 2.64 points, to 2,226.63.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong March Stocks

Recent Stories

MoHAP urges private medical facilities to avail 30 ..

2 minutes ago

NCOC decides to investigate matter of vaccination ..

7 minutes ago

Introduction of modern technology to ensure better ..

1 minute ago

Pesco Bannu circle recovers Rs0.69 mln

1 minute ago

Myanmar's Suu Kyi in good health, lawyer says

1 minute ago

Two suspects held during search operation in sargo ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.