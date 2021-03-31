Hong Kong stocks rise at start of trade 31 march 2021

Ong Kong stocks started Wednesday with more healthy gains, extending their rally into a fourth day, as data showed a forecast-beating increase in Chinese factory activity in March

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks started Wednesday with more healthy gains, extending their rally into a fourth day, as data showed a forecast-beating increase in Chinese factory activity in March.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.

79 percent, or 225.03 points, to 28,802.53.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.13 percent, or 4.47 points, to 3,452.21, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.12 percent, or 2.64 points, to 2,226.63.