Hong Kong Stocks Rise At The Open

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 08:40 AM

Hong Kong stocks rise at the open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks rose at the open Monday, as investors took heart from US rallies.

The Hang Seng Index was up 1.03 percent, or 246.54 points, to 24,242.26.

The Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.56 percent, or 20.59 points, to 3,686.94, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was up 0.34 percent, or 8.59 points, at 2,555.24.

