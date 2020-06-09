Hong Kong stocks rise for seventh day

Hong Kong stocks finished with healthy gains Tuesday, extending a rally to seven days following a record lead from Wall Street, as investors bet on the economic rebound from the virus crisis

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished with healthy gains Tuesday, extending a rally to seven days following a record lead from Wall Street, as investors bet on the economic rebound from the virus crisis.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.13 percent, or 280.45 points, to 25,057.22.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.62 percent, or 18.34 points, to 2,956.11, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.67 percent, or 12.44 points to 1,869.33.