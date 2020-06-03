Hong Kong stocks rise for third day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong shares rallied for a third straight day Wednesday as the easing of lockdowns around the world overshadowed worries about China-US tensions

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares rallied for a third straight day Wednesday as the easing of lockdowns around the world overshadowed worries about China-US tensions.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.37 percent, or 329.68 points, to 24,325.62.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.07 percent, or 1.97 points, to 2,923.37, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was flat, inching up 0.72 points to 1,847.38.