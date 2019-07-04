UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Rise In Early Trade

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 36 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 08:40 AM

Hong Kong stocks rise in early trade

Hong Kong, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks started Thursday with slight gains as investors tracked a record-breaking lead from Wall Street, while attention turns to the release of key US jobs data.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.

22 percent, or 64.45 points, to 28,919.59.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching up 0.42 points to 3,015.68, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged 0.14 percent, or 2.16 points, higher to 1,602.18.

