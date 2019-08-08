Hong Kong stocks rise in early trade

Hong Kong, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares rallied in early trade on Thursday as investors sought bargains after a week of losses due to fears over the intensifying US-China trade war.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.27 percent, or 69.

02 points, to 26,066.05 in opening trade.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opened 0.56 percent, or 15.50 points higher, at 2,784.18. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, climbed 0.50 percent, or 7.47 points, to open at 1,491.42.