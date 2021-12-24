UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Stocks Rise In Opening Trade

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 09:00 AM

Hong Kong stocks rise in opening trade

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks rose at the open of a shortened pre-holiday session Friday following strong gains on Wall Street as fears over the Omicron coronavirus variant faded.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.

45 percent, or 105.08 points, to 23,298.72.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.08 percent, or 2.89 points, to 3,646.23, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.02 percent, or 0.62 points, to 2,524.12.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th December 2021

51 minutes ago
 France&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach national record ..

France&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach national record while deaths also rise

7 hours ago
 Global Halal Brazil Forum attracted 3,000 particip ..

Global Halal Brazil Forum attracted 3,000 participants

8 hours ago
 Iran Plans to Establish Organization for Refugees ..

Iran Plans to Establish Organization for Refugees - State Media

8 hours ago
 US, UK Top Diplomats Discuss Response to 'Russian ..

US, UK Top Diplomats Discuss Response to 'Russian Aggression' Toward Ukraine - S ..

8 hours ago
 Catalan High Court Rules New Regional COVID-19 Res ..

Catalan High Court Rules New Regional COVID-19 Restrictions Lawful

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.