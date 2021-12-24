Hong Kong stocks rise in opening trade

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks rose at the open of a shortened pre-holiday session Friday following strong gains on Wall Street as fears over the Omicron coronavirus variant faded.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.

45 percent, or 105.08 points, to 23,298.72.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.08 percent, or 2.89 points, to 3,646.23, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.02 percent, or 0.62 points, to 2,524.12.