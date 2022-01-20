Hong Kong stocks rise more than 3% in afternoon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Shares in Hong Kong surged more than three percent on Thursday afternoon as China's moves to ease monetary policy provided a huge boost to the country's embattled tech and property giants.

The Hang Seng Index rose 3.12 percent, or 753.88 points, to a two-month high 24,881.73.