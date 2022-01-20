UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Stocks Rise More Than 3% In Afternoon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2022 | 12:45 PM

Shares in Hong Kong surged more than three percent on Thursday afternoon as China's moves to ease monetary policy provided a huge boost to the country's embattled tech and property giants

The Hang Seng Index rose 3.12 percent, or 753.88 points, to a two-month high 24,881.73.

