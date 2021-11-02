UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Stocks Rise Sharply At Start Of Day

Hong Kong, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares opened sharply higher on Tuesday morning, tracking another record on Wall Street, with tech firms leading the way while investors were keeping their eyes on a key Federal Reserve policy meeting this week.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.81 percent, or 454.69 points, to 25,609.01.

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 1.10 points to 3,543.38, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was also barely moved, edging up 0.83 points to 2,412.61.

